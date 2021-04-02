Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Searle Company Limited has inked an agreement with a Chinese pharmaceutical giant to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan.

The leading pharmaceutical company has concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Mapharm Inc. for the ‘recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (V-01)’. It also includes the manufacturing transition of (V-01) in Pakistan.

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese firm has shown promising outcomes in phase I and II clinical trials. The phase-Ill clinical study will include numerous countries and register more than 20,000 subjects, with the aim to assess the efficacy of the vaccine.

The V-01 has many advantages including a strong safety profile, high neutralising antibody titre in vivo, long durability, and easy to scale up for manufacturing.

On the other hand, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan DRAP has approved four vaccines including China’s Sinopharm and Cansino, Russia’s Sputnik V, and Oxford's AstraZeneca.