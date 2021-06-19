Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since March
08:50 AM | 19 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since March
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday recorded its lowest daily count of Covid cases in around three months.

At least 27 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 991 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,940 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 947,218.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,282 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 889,787. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 35,491, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.14 percent.

At least 331,094 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 344,799 in Punjab 136,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,313 in Islamabad, 26,529 in Balochistan, 19,893 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,771 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,615 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,314 in Sindh, 4,257 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 571 in Azad Kashmir, 300 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,269 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,072,605 since the first case was reported.

