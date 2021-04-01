Katrina Kaif celebrates 1 billion views of 'Kala Chashma on Youtube
11:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Share
Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday took to Instagram for celebrations after she bagged another achievement on the internet.
'Kala Chashma', a song from her 2016 film "Baar Baar Dekho", has crossed 1 billion views "across all videos on YouTube".
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of ... 09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced her pregnancy just over a month after her wedding. The 39-year-old took to ...
-
- Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's peace efforts10:56 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani man dies after his private parts mutilated in Sharjah brawl10:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani court clears Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for sale09:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Meesha Shafi 'all for peace' with Ali Zafar amid sexual harassment ...08:35 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Hira Mani and husband criticised for celebrating Holi07:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021