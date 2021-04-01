Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced her pregnancy just over a month after her wedding.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband Vaibhav are expecting their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Sharing a stunning picture of her posing by the sea in the foreground of a sunset cradling her baby bump, Mirza wrote: "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," she wrote.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.