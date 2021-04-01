Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump
Web Desk
09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump
Share

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced her pregnancy just over a month after her wedding.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband Vaibhav are expecting their first child.

Sharing a stunning picture of her posing by the sea in the foreground of a sunset cradling her baby bump, Mirza wrote: "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," she wrote.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

More From This Category
Meesha Shafi 'all for peace' with Ali Zafar amid ...
08:35 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Hira Mani and husband criticised for celebrating ...
07:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
FIFA's Red Card to Pakistan? Celebs, players make ...
09:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Faryaad star Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours
06:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Has Mahira Khan finally tied the knot? Zaalima ...
06:22 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for ...
04:08 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump
09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr