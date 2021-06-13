Pakistan bans travel from 26 countries amid Covid variant fears

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to control the Covid pandemic in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) updated its travel list which includes 26 countries in C Category.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday placed strict restrictions on travellers from 26 countries including India, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia and South Africa.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said the authorities have introduced three categories to deal with the novel disease.

Countries in the A category are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test; travellers from areas in the B category require a negative PCR test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date while countries in the C category are restricted except in special cases. The NCOC revised the inbound air/land travel categories with an immediate effect.

India, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay have been placed in C category list.

Meanwhile, all other countries have been included in category B and passengers from these countries will be required to produce a Covid test report.

Pakistan logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths ... 10:00 AM | 13 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – At least 56 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 56 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,239 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.