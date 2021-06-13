Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali to miss remainder of PSL 2021 for personal reasons
Web Desk
11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Pakistani pacer and key player of Islamabad United Hasan Ali will miss the entire Pakistan Super League for ‘personal reasons’, it emerged Saturday.

A statement issued by the franchise of the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament said ‘Hassan Ali will be leaving the PSL Bubble in Abu Dhabi and returning to Pakistan due to family concerns. He will be unavailable to the franchise for the remainder of the tournament.’

‘Unfortunately, I have to pull myself out from PSL 6 due to some personal reasons. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family, the 26-year-old said in a released statement by franchise.

United Captain, Shadab Khan, while commenting about the event, said ‘We understand Hassan’s situation right now, family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so’.

Earlier, Hasan Ali and his wife Samia blessed with a baby girl. The right-arm medium-fast bowler was with the national team in South Africa on the birth of his first child.

