Hasan Ali dedicates Harare Test achievement to daughter Helena
Share
Seamer Hasan Ali has been declared player of the match in view of his superb performance in first Test match against Zimbabwe in Harare.
Hasan Ali followed his first innings figures of 4-53 with a career-best five for 36 in his 12th Test to earn the player of the match award.
When he took his third wicket, he became the 12th quickest Pakistan bowler to reach 50 Test wickets. Others are: Yasir Shah (nine Tests), Waqar Younis, Shabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Abbas (all in 10 Tests), Khan Mohammad, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman (all in 11 Tests) and Pervez Sajjad, Danish Kaneria and Umar Gul (all in 12 Tests).
His excellent reverse swing skills helped Pakistan to wrap up the first Test in Harare with more than two day’s spare.
The pacer in a tweet announced to dedicate his achievement to his newborn baby girl, Helena Hasan Ali.
“All praise is due to Allah almighty. Humble and grateful for all the messages and love. This one is for my little angel Helena Hassan Ali,” he tweeted.
“So proud of this wonderful team and efforts from all the boys, may Allah continue showering his Rahmat and may Pakistan prosper always Flag of Pakistan,” he wrote.
Social media users have also expressed love for the Pakistani bowler for provide worth-watching game.
50 Test Wickets for Hassan Ali in 12 Test🔥🔥🔥— Mustafa Tabassum🇵🇰❤ | #LQ (@MustafaTabass17) May 1, 2021
Congratulations @RealHa55an pic.twitter.com/eLuguoEaI8
Two matches, two 'player of the match' awards for Hassan Ali on this tour 🔥❤️#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/vXriKuebzi— Farhan Ali (@farhanaly24) May 1, 2021
50 wickets for Hassan Ali ❤ Insha_Allah many more to come pic.twitter.com/QtQcU1PeYf— 🇵🇰Shaban🇿🇦😷 (@shabanAli56) May 1, 2021
PAKvZIM – Hasan, Fawad shine as Pakistan ... 06:23 PM | 1 May, 2021
HARARE - Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test in Harare on ...
- Hasan Ali dedicates Harare Test achievement to daughter Helena08:36 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Divorced, but not defeated – Meet first Pakistani woman who makes ...08:20 PM | 1 May, 2021
- World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers07:45 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- PAKvZIM – Hasan, Fawad shine as Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe in first ...06:23 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting Shafqat Mahmood06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- World's heaviest mango found in Colombia05:25 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma turns 3304:29 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021