#PAKvZIM – Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test

06:23 PM | 1 May, 2021
HARARE - Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test in Harare on Saturday. 

Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 134 to register the win. Pakistan leads the two-match series by 1-0. 

This is a developing story...

