#PAKvZIM – Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test
06:23 PM | 1 May, 2021
HARARE - Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test in Harare on Saturday.
Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 134 to register the win. Pakistan leads the two-match series by 1-0.
Pakistan bowl Zimbabwe out for 134 to register a win in the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.— ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2021
They go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.
📸 @ZimCricketv | #ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/paIhJJp36Z pic.twitter.com/hjUkrE6iQW
This is a developing story...
