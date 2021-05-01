PAKvZIM – Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test

HARARE - Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 134 to register the win. Pakistan leads the two-match series by 1-0.

