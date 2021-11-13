‘Pakistani players are passionate like soldiers and are ready to sacrifice their lives’: ‘Warrior’ Rizwan

DUBAI – Pakistani star opener Mohammad Rizwan, who emerged out of ICU to almost take down Australia, said Pakistani players are passionate like ‘soldiers’ and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

The 29-year-old made devoted comments while talking to the media personnel ahead of departing to Bangladesh.

The wicketkeeper-batsman earlier received praise from millions of cricket fans for playing outstandingly throughout the mega tournament.

Commenting about his condition, he said “I am now feeling much better now” but requested people to pray for him. He further added that “Pakistani cricketers are as passionate as the country's ‘soldiers’, adding that they are always ready to sacrifice their lives for Pakistan”.

Pakistan Cricket Board officials and batting coach revealed that Rizwan was admitted to hospital with a chest infection two days before the crucial game against Aussies. He spent two nights in ICU before being released on the game day.

The leading batter went on to score 67 off 52 balls with the help of four powerful sixes. Three of his shots came off Josh, while another was a massive hit off Adam Zampa.

Earlier, the Indian doctor, who treated the Pakistani star player at the hospital was surprised at his quick recovery. Pulmonology specialist Dr. Saheer Sainalabdeen said that Rizwan had a “strong desire” to play for his country in the crucial fixture.

According to the doctor, recovery and gaining fitness before the match with the severity of Rizwan’s medical condition seemed unrealistic and anyone else would have taken around a week to recover in this condition.

He further stated that it was Rizwan’s physical fitness and endurance level that helped him recover at this pace.