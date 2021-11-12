'Hero' Rizwan earns netizens’ respect after his photo from ICU goes viral
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
'Hero' Rizwan earns netizens’ respect after his photo from ICU goes viral
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan’s opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan won many hearts – despite Shaheen's loss in the semifinal – after his picture from an intensive care unit went viral.

Rizwan, who has been titled 'Hero', scored 67 to guide Green Shirts to 176/4 in the second semi-final against Aussies on Thursday.

Following the five-wicket loss, it was revealed that the star batsman developed a chest infection on Tuesday and spent two nights in an ICU bed in Dubai.

Pakistan's team doctor Najeebullah Soomro revealed that Rizwan developed a severe chest infection after which he was admitted to a medical facility. The 29-year-old made an incredible recovery and was allowed to play the crucial match.

Soomro also revealed that Rizwan's illness was kept secret not to damage the team's morale ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Batting coach Matthew Hayden also commended Rizwan and termed him a ' warrior'. This is a warrior, he's been brilliant through the campaign and he's got great courage, he added.

Skipper Babar Azam also hailed the exceptional attitude of his opening partner. “The way he played today, it was exceptional”, Babar said.

Furthermore, Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar "Can you imagine this guy played for his country today and gave his best. He was in the hospital the last two days," he added.

Check some of the other reactions:

More From This Category
Team Pakistan loses match against Aussies but ...
02:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan team to fly directly to Bangladesh ...
11:56 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
PAKvAUS: Babar Azam backs ‘fighter’ Hasan Ali ...
10:28 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Top political leadership, PCB chief put support ...
07:36 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
‘Warrior’ Rizwan was in hospital night before ...
09:49 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Rizwan becomes first batsman in T20I history to ...
09:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr