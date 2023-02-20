PSL8: Quetta Gladiators release official anthem featuring DJ Bravo

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators on Monday released the official anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) featuring West Indies cricket icon and musician Dwayne DJ Bravo.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team shared the anthem titled, " WE'RE THE CHAMPIONS" on its official Twitter handle. The song is not doubt a power package as it has been sung by DG Bravo.

“Wait for this season's chartbuster anthem is over! It's time to groove to the sizzling beats of We're The Champions sung by the champion @DJBravo47,” read the caption.

🎶 𝑾𝑬'𝑹𝑬 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 🎶



Wait for this season's chartbuster anthem is over!✨



It's time to groove to the sizzling beats of We're The Champions sung by the champion @DJBravo47 🎵@BjSportOfficial#PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/zg93Ekoy6J — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 20, 2023

On points table, the Gladiators are stood at fourth place as they lost a match in the two games they have played so far.