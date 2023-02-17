'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem

Peshawar Zalmi has once again demonstrated its superiority over its competitors in terms of marketing strategies. After much anticipation, the team released its highly-anticipated anthem for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
The star-studded track, titled ZalmiRaalal, was composed by Naughty Boy and performed by Bilaal Avaz, Zahoor, and Altamash, a renowned singer from Nescafe Basement. Additionally, the song features Khumaariyan. The wait for the anthem was well worth it, as the song is a hit.
ZalmiRaalal features the return of ambassadors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, as well as the team's newest signing, Babar Azam, and head coach Darren Sammy.
In the video, Zalmi stars Khan and Abbasi take centre stage and light up the screen. Mahira's sharp silhouette captivated the room as she gracefully swayed to the rhythm. She wore a sleek all-black dress that hugged her figure perfectly and accentuated her elegance. Her movements were precise and graceful as she moves her body to the pulsing beat of the song.
The Legend of Maula Jatt star could be seen entering the video in style, astride a horse. With their sizzling chemistry, the two actors have surely added some star power to Zalmi's anthem.
At first glance, ZalmiRalaal may seem similar to its predecessor, the PSL 6 track "Kingdom." However, Zahoor's Pashto chorus adds an interesting element to the song. Bilaal's rap brings the cool factor that is synonymous with Zalmi anthems, and Altamash's vocals play a crucial role in the song as well.
While Khumaariyan's Rubab brings a touch of the scenic locales of KPK to ZalmiRaalal, Naughty Boy's composition stands out on its own despite Abdullah Siddique's standard for PSL anthems.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
