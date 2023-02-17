'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem

Peshawar Zalmi has once again demonstrated its superiority over its competitors in terms of marketing strategies. After much anticipation, the team released its highly-anticipated anthem for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

The star-studded track, titled ZalmiRaalal, was composed by Naughty Boy and performed by Bilaal Avaz, Zahoor, and Altamash, a renowned singer from Nescafe Basement. Additionally, the song features Khumaariyan. The wait for the anthem was well worth it, as the song is a hit.

ZalmiRaalal features the return of ambassadors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, as well as the team's newest signing, Babar Azam, and head coach Darren Sammy.

In the video, Zalmi stars Khan and Abbasi take centre stage and light up the screen. Mahira's sharp silhouette captivated the room as she gracefully swayed to the rhythm. She wore a sleek all-black dress that hugged her figure perfectly and accentuated her elegance. Her movements were precise and graceful as she moves her body to the pulsing beat of the song.

The Legend of Maula Jatt star could be seen entering the video in style, astride a horse. With their sizzling chemistry, the two actors have surely added some star power to Zalmi's anthem.

At first glance, ZalmiRalaal may seem similar to its predecessor, the PSL 6 track "Kingdom." However, Zahoor's Pashto chorus adds an interesting element to the song. Bilaal's rap brings the cool factor that is synonymous with Zalmi anthems, and Altamash's vocals play a crucial role in the song as well.

While Khumaariyan's Rubab brings a touch of the scenic locales of KPK to ZalmiRaalal, Naughty Boy's composition stands out on its own despite Abdullah Siddique's standard for PSL anthems.