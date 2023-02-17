Search

LifestyleSports

'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem

Web Desk 08:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem
Source: Instagram

Peshawar Zalmi has once again demonstrated its superiority over its competitors in terms of marketing strategies. After much anticipation, the team released its highly-anticipated anthem for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

The star-studded track, titled ZalmiRaalal, was composed by Naughty Boy and performed by Bilaal Avaz, Zahoor, and Altamash, a renowned singer from Nescafe Basement. Additionally, the song features Khumaariyan. The wait for the anthem was well worth it, as the song is a hit. 

ZalmiRaalal features the return of ambassadors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, as well as the team's newest signing, Babar Azam, and head coach Darren Sammy.

In the video, Zalmi stars Khan and Abbasi take centre stage and light up the screen. Mahira's sharp silhouette captivated the room as she gracefully swayed to the rhythm. She wore a sleek all-black dress that hugged her figure perfectly and accentuated her elegance. Her movements were precise and graceful as she moves her body to the pulsing beat of the song. 

The Legend of Maula Jatt star could be seen entering the video in style, astride a horse. With their sizzling chemistry, the two actors have surely added some star power to Zalmi's anthem.

At first glance, ZalmiRalaal may seem similar to its predecessor, the PSL 6 track "Kingdom." However, Zahoor's Pashto chorus adds an interesting element to the song. Bilaal's rap brings the cool factor that is synonymous with Zalmi anthems, and Altamash's vocals play a crucial role in the song as well.

 

While Khumaariyan's Rubab brings a touch of the scenic locales of KPK to ZalmiRaalal, Naughty Boy's composition stands out on its own despite Abdullah Siddique's standard for PSL anthems.

PSL8: Bilaal Avaz all set to make debut in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8, Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi need 211 runs to win against Multan Sultans

05:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

WATCH – Junaid Khan, Zarnish Khan appear on Mirza Malik show

11:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani and Ahsan Khan's new BTS video wins over internet

07:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Aiman Khan opens up about her comeback in showbiz industry

04:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

PSL8, Match 4: Colin Munro, Azam Khan power Islamabad United to victory over Karachi Kings

10:17 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Amna Ilyas's latest Instagram video breaks the internet

01:16 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'ZalmiRaalal' - Mahira Khan shines in Peshawar Zalmi's latest anthem

08:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: