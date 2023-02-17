Hania Aamir and Sabeena Syed spotted vacationing in Thailand

For the past few years, Hania Aamir has been creating a stir in the showbiz industry with her captivating smile and impressive acting abilities. She is a prominent figure in Lollywood and is known for her dynamic performances.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from her latest vacation.

In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old actress shared a series of pictures capturing her trip to Thailand with her dear friends, Sabeena Syed and Maida Azmat.

Syed also took to her Instagram to post pictures of herself having a time of her life in Thailand.

Aamir has been riding high on the success of her current drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also raked accolades for her performance in the drama serial Mere Humsafar.

Syed was last seen in Dobara, Yun To Hai Pyaar Buhut and Badbakht.