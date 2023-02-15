Hania Aamir sets temperature soaring with new pool pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for being effortlessly effervescent, has raised temperature with her new bold photoshoot on Valentine's Day.

The Ishqiya star sets the internet ablaze with her bold look in bright red attire designed by no other than HSY, and it is the perfect outfit to grab all the eyeballs on Valentine's Day.

Setting Instagram ablaze with her bold look, the 26-year-old shared a slew of pictures standing in a pool wearing HSY. The actor was clicked flashing heavy jewelry with her red blazer and she amplified the glam quotient with a dab of red lipstick.

Many of her fans were amazed by her rare look, it however put the fashion police on immediate alert who trolled her. Despite the trolling, Hania is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Here’s how people reacted:

Aamir has been riding high on the success of her current drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also raked accolades for her performance in the drama serial Mere Humsafar.