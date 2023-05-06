Aamir Khan set to make a comeback with 'Gajini' sequel

After a brief hiatus from acting following his last film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly gearing up for his comeback.

According to reports from Filmfare, the actor is in discussions with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts in Hyderabad for a potential project. Although there has been no official confirmation from Aamir yet, sources reveal that the two have been engaged in talks for the past few months and are excited about collaborating.

While details remain under wraps, insiders suggest that one of the projects being discussed is the sequel to his blockbuster film Ghajini. It is believed that the sequel will continue the story of Sanjay Singhania, the character played by Aamir in the original film. Aamir and Allu are reportedly in the process of finalising the script and are expected to make significant progress in the coming months.

A source close to the Dil Chahta Hai actor revealed, "Aamir Khan is discussing a project with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, and they met last week again for the same. They have discussed several project ideas and are eager to work together. But at this point, it is just a mere conversation, with no concrete development so far."

In addition to Ghajini 2, Aamir Khan has been approached for various other projects from different corners of the film industry. He is reportedly in talks with Sneha Rajani for a content-driven drama and has also been offered a Pan-India film by director Prashanth Neel, starring Jr NTR. However, these projects are still in the preliminary stages of discussion.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Khan has extended an offer to Salman Khan for a new film, which he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Over the past six months, he has dedicated his time to working on the script with director RS Prasanna. Reportedly, Salman has shown interest in being a part of the project.

Fans of Aamir Khan are eagerly anticipating his return to the silver screen, and the news of Ghajini 2 has only intensified their excitement. With multiple projects reportedly in the pipeline, it remains to be seen which one Aamir chooses for his highly anticipated comeback.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Dangal, Secret Superstar, Thugs of Hindustan, Koi Jaane Na, and Laal Singh Chaddha.