Aamir Khan set to make a comeback with 'Gajini' sequel

After a brief hiatus from acting following his last film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly gearing up for his comeback.
According to reports from Filmfare, the actor is in discussions with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts in Hyderabad for a potential project. Although there has been no official confirmation from Aamir yet, sources reveal that the two have been engaged in talks for the past few months and are excited about collaborating.
While details remain under wraps, insiders suggest that one of the projects being discussed is the sequel to his blockbuster film Ghajini. It is believed that the sequel will continue the story of Sanjay Singhania, the character played by Aamir in the original film. Aamir and Allu are reportedly in the process of finalising the script and are expected to make significant progress in the coming months.
A source close to the Dil Chahta Hai actor revealed, "Aamir Khan is discussing a project with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, and they met last week again for the same. They have discussed several project ideas and are eager to work together. But at this point, it is just a mere conversation, with no concrete development so far."
In addition to Ghajini 2, Aamir Khan has been approached for various other projects from different corners of the film industry. He is reportedly in talks with Sneha Rajani for a content-driven drama and has also been offered a Pan-India film by director Prashanth Neel, starring Jr NTR. However, these projects are still in the preliminary stages of discussion.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Khan has extended an offer to Salman Khan for a new film, which he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Over the past six months, he has dedicated his time to working on the script with director RS Prasanna. Reportedly, Salman has shown interest in being a part of the project.
Fans of Aamir Khan are eagerly anticipating his return to the silver screen, and the news of Ghajini 2 has only intensified their excitement. With multiple projects reportedly in the pipeline, it remains to be seen which one Aamir chooses for his highly anticipated comeback.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Dangal, Secret Superstar, Thugs of Hindustan, Koi Jaane Na, and Laal Singh Chaddha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
