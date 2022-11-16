Aamir Khan reveals the reason for taking a break from acting

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist - Aamir Khan - likes to keep his private and work life balanced and so, the Ghajini actor has found a rather surprising strategy to equate both factors. With a massive fandom and a career spread over more than three decades, Khan is in a dire need of a break more than anything.

What sounds like heartbreaking news for Khan's fans, the 3 Idiots actor is reportedly planning to go on a short break to spend more time with his family. The Dhoom 3 star has often been seen expressing his regret at not being there for his children during their upbringing. The hiatus came after two of Khan's recent films; Thugs of Hindostan, and Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office.

The 57-year-old actor reportedly stated, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' called 'Champions'. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids.”

Khan further added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

Pondering over his absence during his children's upbringing, Khan suggested," My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She had her own anxieties, fears, dreams, and hopes. I wasn’t there for her, I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors.”

Earlier, at the ABP Ideas of India event earlier this year, the Taare Zameen Par star said, “I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams and didn’t pay attention to my parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. Perhaps, I couldn’t devote enough time to them."

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Dangal, Secret Superstar, Thugs of Hindostan, Koi Jaane Na, and Laal Singh Chaddha.