Celebrities express disappointment over Bilawal Bhutto's visit to India

During a cultural event and dinner at a luxurious 7-star resort, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was greeted by his Indian counterpart, marking a cordial and positive atmosphere. Media coverage was restricted, with only a select few officials accompanying the respective heads of delegates. As the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) enjoyed their meal and engaged in informal conversations, Bilawal and Indian Foreign Minister Jai Shankar also interacted.

Despite the Pakistani side's efforts to maintain a positive atmosphere before the SCO meeting, it was evident that Pakistan and India had returned to their usual state of affairs.

But many people have been questioning Bilawal's decision to visit India. Renowned actor Khaled Anam recently shared his views. He said on his Instagram story.

Annie Khalid said, "I don't wanna be here but my dad forced me."

Azekah Daniel also expressed her disappointment stating "Thank you PDM hamesha ki tarah apne mufaad k liye mulk ko internationally zaleel karvane k live boat bohat Shukriya, Aap loa ghulam hain isi liye jhuktey hain." She, later on, deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, Jeeto Pakistan host and actor Fahad Mustafa was all praises for the politician. He tweeted "Sensible talk for a change @BBhuttoZardari. well done"