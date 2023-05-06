Search

PakistanTop News

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

Web Desk 08:50 PM | 6 May, 2023
Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours
Source: File photos

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for doing foreign trips despite crises at home.

Shehbaz is currently in the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Bilawal visited India on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

Addressing a PTI rally from inside his vehicle in Lahore that was held to show support for the Supreme Court, Constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Khan said: “Pakistan is being humiliated in the world. How the Indian foreign minister’s behaviour was when Bilawal went to India is a basis for shame for all of us. We ask the question, Bilawal you are touring the entire world but first tell that before going do you ask anyone that you’re spending the country’s money on a trip so what will be the benefit or loss from it?”

Khan asked what was achieved from the trip to India with the kind of language that the Indian foreign minister used.

Not holding back his words for the Indian FM, Imran said, “Don’t you have any culture or etiquette that a guest comes to your country — either don’t invite them but to invite and then humiliate them like this reflects [poorly] on India. This arrogance of yours I’m seeing, remember it is God’s law that the powerful do not always remain so and the weak do not always remain so as well.”

Targeting the prime minister, Imran asked him what he was doing in the UK. “Do you have the time for that? Don’t you know that two days back six soldiers were martyred and seven teachers in Parachinar were shot? Inflation is at historic [levels]. How could you leave the country and go there (UK) in such conditions?”

Khan said that inflation was three times higher than the time the PTI was removed from power and people’s purchasing power was diminishing. He said that Pakistan would rise and the PTI would establish the rule of law and make it a great country, but elections were needed for that.

Imran said the time had come for the nation to come out. He said he was taking to the street despite threats to his life. The PTI chief said a senior military officer, who he has referred to as “Dirty Harry” on multiple occasions before, would be responsible if anything happened to him.

He said that he would be holding protest rallies from next week till May 14, saying that he would not rest until elections were held.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional development, says FM Bilawal

02:31 PM | 6 May, 2023

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get relief from IHC against NAB notices

01:13 PM | 6 May, 2023

FM Bilawal meets Chinese counterpart ahead of trilateral dialogue

10:42 AM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan to lead PTI’s rally today to show solidarity with Chief Justice

10:10 AM | 6 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz meets King Charles, British PM Sunak, calls for joint commission to boost ties

09:21 AM | 6 May, 2023

Restore special status of Kashmir to create a conducive environment for talks with Pakistan, Bilawal tells India

08:58 PM | 5 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

08:50 PM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 06, 2023

09:05 AM | 6 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 6, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Karachi PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Islamabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Peshawar PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sialkot PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Attock PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujranwala PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Jehlum PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Multan PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Bahawalpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujrat PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nawabshah PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Chakwal PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Hyderabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nowshehra PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sargodha PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Faisalabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Mirpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: