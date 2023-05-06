Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures

The radiant celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently in Saudi Arabia, embarking on a spiritual journey that holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Starting their pilgrimage from the serene city of Madina, the couple has now reached the Holy City of Makkah, where they are set to perform Umrah alongside their family members.
The couple, known for their stunning looks and undeniable chemistry, has taken to social media to share their gratitude and excitement about this sacred journey. Muneeb Butt, in particular, expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to perform Umrah with his loved ones.
Taking to Instagram, he penned a heartfelt message, "Grateful for this blessed journey of performing Umrah with my whole family. Missed you Mr. and Mrs. Junaid Butt. All praise to Allah for this priceless opportunity. Alhamdulillah."
The couple's social media accounts have been adorned with enchanting snapshots capturing their time at the revered Kaaba.
Performing Umrah, which is a spiritual pilgrimage similar to Hajj but can be performed at any time of the year, holds great significance for Muslims. It involves visiting the Kaaba, completing various rituals, and seeking closeness to Allah.
The couple's fans and well-wishers have flooded their social media posts with heartfelt wishes and blessings, rejoicing in their shared spiritual experience.
The couple has worked together in a bunch of television series including Bay Qasoor, Khwab Saraye, Googly Muhalla, Baandi, and Khatoon Manzil to name a few. Khan and Butt got married in 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Amal, in 2019.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
