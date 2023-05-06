Search

Lifestyle

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures

Web Desk 11:42 PM | 6 May, 2023
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures
Source: Muneeb Butt (Instagram)

The radiant celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently in Saudi Arabia, embarking on a spiritual journey that holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Starting their pilgrimage from the serene city of Madina, the couple has now reached the Holy City of Makkah, where they are set to perform Umrah alongside their family members.

The couple, known for their stunning looks and undeniable chemistry, has taken to social media to share their gratitude and excitement about this sacred journey. Muneeb Butt, in particular, expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to perform Umrah with his loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a heartfelt message, "Grateful for this blessed journey of performing Umrah with my whole family. Missed you Mr. and Mrs. Junaid Butt. All praise to Allah for this priceless opportunity. Alhamdulillah."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

The couple's social media accounts have been adorned with enchanting snapshots capturing their time at the revered Kaaba. 

Performing Umrah, which is a spiritual pilgrimage similar to Hajj but can be performed at any time of the year, holds great significance for Muslims. It involves visiting the Kaaba, completing various rituals, and seeking closeness to Allah. 

The couple's fans and well-wishers have flooded their social media posts with heartfelt wishes and blessings, rejoicing in their shared spiritual experience. 

The couple has worked together in a bunch of television series including Bay Qasoor, Khwab Saraye, Googly Muhalla, Baandi, and Khatoon Manzil to name a few. Khan and Butt got married in 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Amal, in 2019. 

Aiman and Muneeb Butt perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Aamir Khan set to make a comeback with 'Gajini' sequel

10:33 PM | 6 May, 2023

Ali Zafar draws comparison between Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as actors in Q&A

11:21 PM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan lookalike spotted in Dubai

09:42 AM | 6 May, 2023

Reham Khan, husband Bilal Baig set couple goals in new loved-up pictures

12:42 PM | 4 May, 2023

Madiha Imam’s new wedding pictures surface online

10:06 AM | 4 May, 2023

Aiman and Muneeb Butt perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

10:45 PM | 3 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures

11:42 PM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 06, 2023

09:05 AM | 6 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 6, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Karachi PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Islamabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Peshawar PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sialkot PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Attock PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujranwala PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Jehlum PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Multan PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Bahawalpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujrat PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nawabshah PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Chakwal PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Hyderabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nowshehra PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sargodha PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Faisalabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Mirpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: