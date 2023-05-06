Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share more Umrah pictures

The radiant celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently in Saudi Arabia, embarking on a spiritual journey that holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Starting their pilgrimage from the serene city of Madina, the couple has now reached the Holy City of Makkah, where they are set to perform Umrah alongside their family members.

The couple, known for their stunning looks and undeniable chemistry, has taken to social media to share their gratitude and excitement about this sacred journey. Muneeb Butt, in particular, expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to perform Umrah with his loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a heartfelt message, "Grateful for this blessed journey of performing Umrah with my whole family. Missed you Mr. and Mrs. Junaid Butt. All praise to Allah for this priceless opportunity. Alhamdulillah."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

The couple's social media accounts have been adorned with enchanting snapshots capturing their time at the revered Kaaba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Performing Umrah, which is a spiritual pilgrimage similar to Hajj but can be performed at any time of the year, holds great significance for Muslims. It involves visiting the Kaaba, completing various rituals, and seeking closeness to Allah.

The couple's fans and well-wishers have flooded their social media posts with heartfelt wishes and blessings, rejoicing in their shared spiritual experience.

The couple has worked together in a bunch of television series including Bay Qasoor, Khwab Saraye, Googly Muhalla, Baandi, and Khatoon Manzil to name a few. Khan and Butt got married in 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Amal, in 2019.