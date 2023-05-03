Aiman and Muneeb Butt perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Lollywood's favourite couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently embarked on a spiritual journey to perform Umrah.

While in Saudi Arabia, the famous couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt visited the holy Masjid Nabawi and generously shared their memorable experience with fans on social media. Muneeb's daughter Amal Munib Butt also accompanied them on this sacred journey.

The couple also took to their Instagram accounts to post heartwarming family photos, with Butt captioning his post "Alhamdulillah."

Many fans and celebrities alike praised them for this and the garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

The couple has worked together in a bunch of television series including Bay Qasoor, Khwab Saraye, Googly Muhalla, Baandi, and Khatoon Manzil to name a few. Khan and Butt got married in 2018. They were blessed with a daughter, Amal, in 2019.