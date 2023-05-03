Naswar now classified as illegal drug in Middle East

KARACHI – Travellers from Pakistan are not permitted to bring Naswar with them.

Naswar has been added to the list of illegal narcotics under the new law across all Arab nations in the Middle East, according to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

According to ANF, under the new rule, anyone who posses Naswar will be charged with an offence and face harsh punishment.

Therefore, it is forbidden for Pakistani nationals to travel there with Naswar.

ANF has given directives in this regard at all airports, and written directives have also been posted for the knowledge of travellers.