ECC approves minimum price for naswar, other tobacco products
ISLAMABAD – A special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved Minimum Indicative Prices (MIP) of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022.
Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin virtually presided over the meeting to discuss the Minimum Indicative Prices of Tobacco where the Ministry of National Food Security & Research presented proposals in this regard.
The committee has fixed the price of dark air-cured tobacco (DAC) at Rs149.09 per kg while the price of White Patta, Naswar/Snuff/Hookah and other Rustica tobacco and its products has been fixed at Rs123/kg.
The prices of Flue-Cured Virginia’s (FCV) two types have been fixed at Rs240 and Rs281.13/kg.
