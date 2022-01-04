Travelling with naswar to Gulf countries can land you in jail
Share
LAHORE – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has advised Pakistani nationals travelling to Gulf countries to not carry naswar – an addictive substance – with them as it has been listed as a drug there.
It warned that travelling with naswar can land the passengers in trouble, adding that they can be penalised as per the law of the destined country if the tobacco snuff is recovered from their possession.
ANF has also put up banners on display at different airports across the country to aware the people about change in rules.
In 2019, The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had imposed a ban on carrying Naswar during air travel to and from Pakistan.
A CAA notification read that the act has been deemed “a punishable offence”. All the airports in the South Asian country have been alerted about the ban, it added.
The notification mentioned that all the Arab countries have included naswar in the list of narcotics and that from here on out, strict action will be taken against passengers carrying naswar in their luggage.
Naswar is popular among all age groups from 12 years old to septuagenarians in northern Pakistan.
Women are also among Naswar addicts but it is more popular among the younger lot who imitate their elders.
According to pulmonologists, use of Naswar directly causes lung, stomach and mouth cancer besides causing bronchitis, kidney, heart and other diseases.
750kg Naswar smuggling attempt foiled in UAE 09:26 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
ABU DHABI – Authorities have foiled an attempt of smuggling tobacco derivative, naswar, UAE’s capital Abu ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- ECP scrutiny committee says PTI hid funds, but no word on foreign ...11:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Travelling with naswar to Gulf countries can land you in jail11:23 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- End of an era — BlackBerry phones officially stop working11:02 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Omani businessmen see investment opportunities in Pakistan's Sindh ...10:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan's central bank to issue digital banking licences this year10:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021