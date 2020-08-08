750kg Naswar smuggling attempt foiled in UAE
09:26 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
750kg Naswar smuggling attempt foiled in UAE
ABU DHABI – Authorities have foiled an attempt of smuggling tobacco derivative, naswar, UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi. 

Around 750 kilogram of naswar was being smuggled by concealing it in an oil tanker. Police have arrested the driver for carrying the prohibited item. 

A case has also been registered against the suspect. 

The accused has been identified as an employee of a fuel supply company. The raid was carried out after receiving a tip-off.

