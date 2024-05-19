Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in mountains

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday while navigating mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters. Rescuers are currently struggling to reach the crash site.

Among those on board the helicopter were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Friday prayer leader Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem.

The official indicated that the lives of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian were "at risk" following the crash, which occurred during their return from a visit to the Azerbaijan border in Iran's northwest.

"We are still hopeful, but the information coming from the crash site is very concerning," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that bad weather caused the crash and is complicating rescue efforts. Iran's army chief of staff has ordered all available resources, including those of the elite Revolutionary Guard, to be mobilized for the search and rescue operations.

"It is dark and has started raining, making the search more difficult," a local reporter told state-run TV. "Rescue teams have reached the area, but the rain has created mud, complicating the search."

The state-run TV had earlier interrupted its regular programming to broadcast prayers for Raisi across the country and provided live coverage of the rescue teams deployed on foot in the foggy mountainous area.

Rescue teams are expected to reach the probable crash site later on Sunday evening.

