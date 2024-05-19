Search

Top ListsWorld

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in mountains

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024
Iranian president
Source: File photo

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday while navigating mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters. Rescuers are currently struggling to reach the crash site.

Among those on board the helicopter were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Friday prayer leader Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem.

The official indicated that the lives of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian were "at risk" following the crash, which occurred during their return from a visit to the Azerbaijan border in Iran's northwest.

"We are still hopeful, but the information coming from the crash site is very concerning," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that bad weather caused the crash and is complicating rescue efforts. Iran's army chief of staff has ordered all available resources, including those of the elite Revolutionary Guard, to be mobilized for the search and rescue operations.

"It is dark and has started raining, making the search more difficult," a local reporter told state-run TV. "Rescue teams have reached the area, but the rain has created mud, complicating the search."

The state-run TV had earlier interrupted its regular programming to broadcast prayers for Raisi across the country and provided live coverage of the rescue teams deployed on foot in the foggy mountainous area.

Rescue teams are expected to reach the probable crash site later on Sunday evening.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in ...

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign ...

12:18 PM | 19 May, 2024

Saudi King Salman seeks medical evaluation for high fever, pain

11:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA ...

09:59 PM | 18 May, 2024

Cat awarded doctorate degree by Vermont State University

06:40 PM | 18 May, 2024

BCCI bans Hardik Pandya for IPL slow over-rate, imposes heavy fine

Most viewed

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

10:29 PM | 17 May, 2024

Israeli army reports 'fiercest' fighting in Gaza since Oct 7

10:19 AM | 18 May, 2024

Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

07:06 PM | 17 May, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo declared highest-earning athlete for second ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: