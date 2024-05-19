Search

Sports

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in Islamabad

Web Desk
09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024
Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – inDrive and Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) successfully hosted the YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race Event, a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting a running culture among kids in Pakistan, early in the morning today.

The project's race, held at Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park in Islamabad, saw an impressive turnout of around 400 enthusiastic young runners aged 7-14 from diverse backgrounds along with their teachers and supporters.

YourPace by inDrive is a non-profit project dedicated to supporting running initiatives to bring together people from diverse backgrounds, helping create a discrimination-free environment for everyone. YourPace, a global initiative successfully conducted in six countries including Egypt, Morocco, Peru, Nepal, Chile, and Brazil, was held for the first time in Pakistan.

Over the past eight weeks, experienced athletes conducted training sessions at selected schools, including Bebud School (Said Pur, Islamabad), Maryam Foundation School (Bani Gala, Islamabad), Ghosha-e-Mashaal (Margalla Town, Islamabad), and The Qalam School (Rawalpindi). The program focused on introducing students to running basics and encouraging active participation, with a special emphasis on gender equality and unity among participants.

The race featured distances of 1km, 3km, and 5km, allowing children to showcase their running abilities in a supportive and inclusive environment. The event was a resounding success, with beaming faces and a tangible sense of accomplishment among the young participants.

“In today’s world, initiatives like YourPace are essential in guiding young kids towards a healthy lifestyle to improve their physical fitness and enhance mental growth,” stated head of sports at Your Pace, Anna Fedorchuk, while she shared her experience with the media.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan, and I am deeply impressed by the people I've met. I thank Margalla Trail Runners for their energy in organizing training programs and runs for children from five Islamabad schools, and the school administrations for their support. 

The children's happy faces speak volumes about the project's impact. They received well-deserved medals, the gratitude expressed confirms our program's success. Special thanks to inDrive for making this possible. We look forward to continuing our work here and say see you soon, not goodbye!”

Furthermore, Javed Ali, founder of MTR, shared details about the YourPace Kid’s Trail Pakistan project that it offers an eight-week training program for children from various schools in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Conducted by experienced athletes at selected schools, F-9 Park, and Sports Complex, the program introduces students to running basics and encourages active participation. Javed explained that this program is designed to have equal representation of both male and female students, promoting gender equality and unity among participants.

The YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan project has set a remarkable precedent, demonstrating the power of collaborative efforts in nurturing a healthy and inclusive community. Promoting such initiatives on a broader scale is crucial for nurturing a healthy community and paving the way for a brighter future for Pakistan.

Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) was the organizing club, who worked in collaboration with inDrive to conduct Yourpace project is a trail running club based in Islamabad and the first of its kind in Pakistan. MTR is a community-based trail running club run voluntarily by a few running enthusiasts.

MTR Club members regularly run and organize weekly events on the different trails of Margalla Hills, Galiyat Trails, and low to high-altitude terrain of Pakistan mountains.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in ...

04:46 PM | 19 May, 2024

Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 ...

09:35 AM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani bodybuilders bag two medals at European Championship in ...

08:21 PM | 17 May, 2024

Shaheen Afridi dismisses reports of rift in cricket team ahead of T20 ...

07:34 PM | 17 May, 2024

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball ...

07:18 PM | 17 May, 2024

National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

Advertisement

Latest

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: