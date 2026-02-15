Schools, Offices to remain closed on Feb 16 as Public Holiday announced for Kashmir Conference

MUZAFFARABAD – The Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir announced public holiday on February 16, 2026, ahead of the highly anticipated Overseas Kashmir Conference in the capital, Muzaffarabad.

Authorities are expecting a large gathering of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, prompting strict administrative and security arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly. To ensure smooth day, all government offices, semi-government institutions, and private businesses in Muzaffarabad will remain closed for the day.

Officials say the holiday is essential to welcome distinguished guests and ensure the successful conduct of the conference, which aims to promote regional development and inform overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani investors about investment opportunities and the facilities available in Azad Kashmir.

The government stressed that event will strengthen ties with overseas Kashmiris and encourage them to play an active role in region’s economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable planning. This conference is being hailed as a key platform to highlight the potential of Azad Kashmir and foster meaningful collaboration with the global Kashmiri diaspora.