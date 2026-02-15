Motorway M-2, M-4 among several routes closed amid fog in Punjab

LAHORE – Dense fog forced closure of several major highways across Punjab, disrupting throwing intercity traffic on key routes on Sunday.

Motorway authorities confirmed that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the M-2 stretch from Lahore to Hiran Minar were briefly shut due to dangerously low visibility. Travelers on the move were left stranded as conditions worsened. Several M-4 Motorway between Khanewal and Multan and the M-5 from Multan to Zahir Pir, leaving commuters frustrated and warning lights flashing across the province.

Motorway Update

Officials that these closures were critical to protect lives and property. “Dense fog can make driving extremely hazardous. Safety comes first,” he said. Ahmed urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy fog and to plan journeys in daylight hours during the winter season. “The safest time for travel is between 10 am and 6 pm,” he warned, advising drivers to closely follow official advisories before heading out.

Seasonal fog is no stranger to Punjab, blanketing large parts of the province each winter and often resulting in temporary motorway closures and widespread travel disruption. This year, the dense fog appears to be causing even greater havoc than usual, bringing traffic to a virtual standstill.

Dense fog on motorways forms when cool air near ground traps moisture, creating suspended water droplets that drastically reduce visibility. It is most common in winter, low-lying areas, and regions near rivers or canals. Fog makes driving extremely dangerous by impairing depth perception, reducing reaction time, and increasing the risk of accidents, including multi-vehicle pileups.

Drivers are advised to travel only during daylight, maintain extra distance, use low-beam headlights or fog lights, and avoid unnecessary trips during heavy fog.