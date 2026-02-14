Latest

Pakistan, Weather

Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Strong Winds to Hit parts of Pakistan

By News Desk
3:32 pm | Feb 14, 2026
Lahore Welcomes First Rain Of The Winter

ISLAMABAD – Meteorological Department issued a major weather warning, forecasting strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall in Islamabad and surrounding areas, with impacts expected across multiple regions of Pakistan.

As per the latest advisory, a weak western wave will enter the western parts of the country on February 16, bringing widespread weather disturbances. On February 16 and 17, rainfall is expected in several Balochistan districts, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, and the Makran coastal belt covering Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Lasbela.

Meteorologists have also warned of hail in northern Balochistan, adding to the region’s volatile weather. For Sindh residents, significant weather changes are expected from February 17. Cities including Karachi and Hyderabad may experience strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall, while Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Sukkur are also likely to see heavy clouds and rain. Officials have cautioned about dusty and gusty winds during this period.

In KP, light to moderate rain is predicted in Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kurram on February 16 and 17, with hail possible in Dera Ismail Khan, intensifying travel risks.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, and Bahawalpur are expected to witness light rain along with strong and dusty winds, raising concerns for commuters and outdoor activities.

Meteorological Department has urged citizens to take precautionary measures, especially during travel in dusty and windy conditions, as Pakistan faces a multi-region weather upheaval this weekend.

Rain threat looms over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now