Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Strong Winds to Hit parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Meteorological Department issued a major weather warning, forecasting strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall in Islamabad and surrounding areas, with impacts expected across multiple regions of Pakistan.

As per the latest advisory, a weak western wave will enter the western parts of the country on February 16, bringing widespread weather disturbances. On February 16 and 17, rainfall is expected in several Balochistan districts, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, and the Makran coastal belt covering Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Lasbela.

Meteorologists have also warned of hail in northern Balochistan, adding to the region’s volatile weather. For Sindh residents, significant weather changes are expected from February 17. Cities including Karachi and Hyderabad may experience strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall, while Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Sukkur are also likely to see heavy clouds and rain. Officials have cautioned about dusty and gusty winds during this period.

In KP, light to moderate rain is predicted in Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kurram on February 16 and 17, with hail possible in Dera Ismail Khan, intensifying travel risks.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, and Bahawalpur are expected to witness light rain along with strong and dusty winds, raising concerns for commuters and outdoor activities.

Meteorological Department has urged citizens to take precautionary measures, especially during travel in dusty and windy conditions, as Pakistan faces a multi-region weather upheaval this weekend.