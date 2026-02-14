Pakistan–India T20 World Cup: Black Market Tickets being sold at four times amid cricket frenzy

COLOMBO – Cricket fever reached boiling point as highly anticipated Pakistan–India T20 World Cup clash grips fans in Colombo, turning city into sea of green and blue. The iconic R. Premadasa Stadium is completely sold out, with all 35,000 seats snapped up well before game day.

The world’s biggest cricket rivalry is set to light up screens worldwide as India face Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The massive demand has fueled booming black market. Tickets are being illegally resold at eye-watering prices—three to four times higher than their original value, leaving desperate fans scrambling for any chance to witness the blockbuster encounter live.

The excitement is so intense that huge crowds have been seen gathering around the stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of the action.

Match organizers stressed that Pakistan–India contest is widely regarded as one of the biggest spectacles in global cricket. The hype has drawn fans not only from across Sri Lanka but from multiple countries, all converging on Colombo for this once-in-a-tournament showdown. Hotels are packed, streets are buzzing, and local businesses are thriving as tourism and commercial activity surge across the city.

Experts said such high-voltage clashes do more than just entertain, they reinforce cricket’s deep-rooted popularity in the region and create a powerful, positive atmosphere that unites fans beyond borders. As part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, this match is expected to further elevate the global appeal of the sport, proving once again that when Pakistan and India face off, the world stops to watch.

Pakistan vs India Squads in T20 World Cup 2026