Field Marshal Asim Munir engages Marco Rubio on Global Security issues in Germany

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss critical global and regional security dynamics, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Asim Munir traveled to Germany from February 12 to 14 to attend 62nd Munich Security Conference, where he held high-level talks with top officials, including Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Chancellor Günter Sautter, and Chief of Defence Carsten Breuer.

The discussions revolved around pressing security issues, counterterrorism cooperation, and ways to strengthen bilateral and multilateral defense partnerships to promote global peace.

The top general also engaged with Brazilian Armed Forces Chief Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, exploring avenues for enhanced military cooperation, and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen Rodolph Haykal, with both sides emphasizing regional security and strategic collaboration.

CDF’s presence at MSC shows Pakistan’s proactive role in global security. The presence of Pakistan’s top military leader also confirms Islamabad’s readiness to collaborate with the world’s foremost military and policy decision-makers on emerging threats.

World leaders flocked to Germnay for Munich Security Conference (MSC), the world’s premier global security summit. MSC brought together over 1,000 participants from more than 115 countries, including more than 60 heads of state and government, to debate critical issues such as the erosion of international alliances, European and transatlantic security, ongoing conflicts like the war in Ukraine, and emerging threats in areas like artificial intelligence, energy, and hybrid warfare.