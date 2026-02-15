Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2026 – Updates, Squads, Weather Report, LIVE Streaming

COLOMBO – Biggest game of T20 World Cup 2026 is here as Pakistan and India are facing each other today, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.

The repercussions of a turbulent two weeks are still being felt, as Pakistan initially boycotted match against India, only to later reverse its decision. Cricket between the two traditional rivals has long been overshadowed by tense political relations, so whenever they meet in multi-team events at neutral venues, emotions run high. In solidarity with Bangladesh, Pakistan initially decided to boycott its Group A match against India, putting the high-voltage game at risk.

The threat of losing millions in advertising revenue caused broadcasters to panic. International Cricket Council (ICC) held emergency behind-the-scenes talks and brokered a compromise to save the tournament’s most-watched match.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Teams

Both teams are expected to make key squad adjustments ahead of the high-stakes match, adding even more intrigue to the already intense rivalry.

India is likely to recall explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who sat out the previous game against Namibia. Sharma is expected to replace wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, bolstering India’s top order for this monumental fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Pakistan is planning two major changes of its own. Usman Khan, who failed to score in Pakistan’s first two matches against the Netherlands and the USA, is likely to be replaced by promising young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, making him a potential debutant on the World Cup stage. Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman, absent from the team in the tournament so far, is also expected to return in place of Mohammad Nawaz, bringing experience and firepower to the batting lineup. Zaman last played during Pakistan’s home T20I series against Australia, scoring 10 runs in each of his innings.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Colombo Weather Report

So far, rain has not touched ground yet, forecasts suggest a lurking chance of showers during the high-voltage clash.

Pre-toss: 100% cloud cover, 49% chance of rain

Toss Fully overcast, ~13% chance of rain

Match hours Overcast skies continue, Less than 10pc rain probability

Both teams will settle for one point each—adding another layer of suspense to this epic rivalry.

Look Back at Pakistan vs India Rivalry

Defending champions India hold a 7-1 record against Pakistan in tournament history and reaffirmed this dominance in the recent Asia Cup in the UAE, where they beat Pakistan three times, including a controversial final marred by provocative gestures and refusal to shake hands.

Both teams have started the World Cup campaign with consecutive wins, though India currently shows a clear edge. Opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are leading the batting and bowling rankings, respectively. However, Abhishek’s participation against Pakistan is uncertain due to recovery from a stomach infection that kept him out of the first two matches.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on Hotstar platform. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

In Pakistan, Live Streaming will be on Tamasha, and Tapmad.

Players to Watch

For Pakistan, opener Sahbazada Farhan is in good form, but Babar Azam’s strike rate continues to divide opinion. Captain Salman Ali Agha will rely on spin-bowling all-rounder Saem Ayub, but potential trump card Usman Tariq, known for his unique slinging, side-arm action, has sparked curiosity among opponents and fans alike.

Ishan Kishan has re-established himself as a key top-order player, captain Suryakumar Yadav has regained form, and Rinku Singh has settled into his finishing role in India’s aggressive lineup. Mysterious spinner Chahal and ever-alert Jasprit Bumrah are managing spin and pace duties, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to play a pivotal role.

Agha’s take on Big Game

In a pre-match press conference in Colombo, Salman Ali Agha expressed hope that Sunday’s T20 World Cup clash against traditional rivals India would be played in a spirit of positive sportsmanship, despite the political tensions. However, he could not confirm whether the customary handshake between the teams would occur before the match. “I hope this match is played in the same sportsman spirit it always has been,” he said.

R. Premadasa Stadium, with a capacity of 35,000, is fully sold out, while millions more are expected to watch on television.

Both Pakistan and India have won their first two Group A matches, and the winner of today’s game will secure qualification for the Super Eight stage.