Pakistani gigs gone global as Freelancers contribute $557 Million to Foreign Exchange

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani freelancers are making waves on the global stage, raking in over $500 million in foreign exchange during the first half of the 2025-26 financial year, showing Pakistan’s rise as a major hub for digital talent and reflecting skyrocketing global demand for its skilled workforce.

Data from State Bank shows that freelancers working in computer and information services brought in $557 million between July and December 2025, up from $352 million during the same period last year—a remarkable 58% year-on-year growth. The milestone highlights Pakistan’s emergence as a powerhouse in software development, digital marketing, graphic design, content creation, and e-commerce freelancing.

Government and private sector initiatives, from skill development programs to improved digital infrastructure, created ideal environment for the country’s booming gig economy.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said the government is actively working to empower freelancers with enhanced broadband access, streamlined digital payments, and targeted capacity-building initiatives. “We are ensuring Pakistani freelancers can tap into global markets and maximize their earning potential,” she said.

Freelancers now have option to retain up to 50% of their earnings in dollars, and those registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) enjoy a minimal 0.25% tax. These reforms aim to integrate freelancers into the formal economy and amplify their contribution to national exports.

According to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report, Pakistan’s freelancing community consists of around 2.37 million full- and part-time professionals, consistently ranking among the top talent on international freelancing platforms.

Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), said freelancers are not only boosting foreign exchange reserves but also creating jobs and promoting entrepreneurship among youth. He stressed the importance of structured training, certification, and collaboration between government, industry, and academia to further strengthen the freelancing ecosystem.

With continued policy support, improved ease of doing business, and investment in digital skills, stakeholders predict that Pakistan’s freelance earnings could surpass $1 billion by the end of FY26, solidifying the nation’s position as a key player in the global gig economy. The announcement was made by PAFLA with approval from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, marking yet another milestone in Pakistan’s digital revolution.