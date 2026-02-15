What’s cooking between Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir?

KARACHI – Off screen drama between Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir, and Meerub continues unabated and fans are guessing what’s cooking between them.

Hania and Asim sparked rumors of a reunion that fans have been dying to see. After Asim Azhar ended his engagement with Merub Ali, he dropped hints in his latest album and even dedicated songs to Hania, fueling speculation that the ex-couple might be back together. The two has been playfully teasing fans on Instagram, but a recent photo of them together has left everyone shocked.

The frenzy reached new level when clip of Hania and Asim dancing together went viral. Many assumed it was Mehndi ceremony, thinking the couple was celebrating their wedding. However, the truth is even more intriguing. Hania was celebrating her birthday with a wedding-themed party. She shared on social media that her friends, including Asim, had thrown the elaborate celebration, dressing her as a mehndi bride. The actress danced the night away, creating a perfect mix of birthday fun and bridal vibes.

Social media erupted with reactions. Some fans cheered Hania’s playful and lively personality, while others were confused or criticized her antics. Comments ranged from “She is so much fun!” to “I cannot understand how someone can be that shokhi,” reflecting the mix of fascination and shock.

Meanwhile, Asim’s past relationship with Merub Ali adds another layer to the drama. The couple had been together for over three years, enduring scrutiny as their engagement progressed. Their split came as a shock to many, especially since Asim had just ended things with Hania, who was also a close friend of Merub.

As rumors of Asim and Hania rekindling their romance spread, Merub remained mostly silent but posted cryptic messages on Instagram, fueling even more speculation. Fans took sides, with some suggesting “He belonged to Hania and that’s where he went,” while others expressed sympathy for Merub, saying, “Feeling bad for you girl.”

The viral clip and wedding-themed birthday celebration have set the internet ablaze, with fans eagerly watching every move of this high-profile love triangle.