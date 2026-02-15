Today Gold, and Silver Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 15 February 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed another surge over weekend as per tola rate jumped by Rs7000 amid strong rally in international bullion markets. The price of gold per tola rocketed to Rs526,962, marking a massive Rs7,000 jump.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit New Price Gold 1 tola 526,962 Gold 10 grams 451,784

The rally was equally fierce in the 10-gram category, where gold soared to Rs451,784, up by Rs6,001. The sharp rebound comes just days after bullion prices had suffered a steep blow, plunging Rs8,600 to Rs519,962, underscoring the extreme volatility dominating the precious metals market.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562 10-Feb-26 Rs526,262 9-Feb-26 Rs524,762 7-Feb-26 Rs519,462 4-Feb-26 Rs529,162 3-Feb-26 Rs514,362

Fueling the local surge, international gold prices spiked by $70 to $5,042 per ounce, along with an additional $20 premium, intensifying pressure on domestic rates and igniting renewed buying interest.

However, not all precious metals joined the rally. Silver slipped into the red, shedding Rs105 to settle at Rs8,219 per tola, serving as a stark reminder that market swings remain ruthless and unpredictable.