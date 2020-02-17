Iran will never hold talks with US under pressure, says Hassan Rouhani

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will never hold talks with the United States (US) under pressure.

While talking to newsmen in Tehran, the Iranian President said that the US started to exert maximum pressure on Iran more than 20 months ago but Tehran has managed to better the conditions over the past six months.

"Iran will never negotiate under pressure ... We will never yield to America's pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness. America's 'maximum pressure' towards Iran is doomed to failure," Rouhani said.

He termed Tehran’s cooperation as essential in establishing security in the Middle East region, adding to this Hassan Rouhani said that the country has no such issue with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that could not be resolved.