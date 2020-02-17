Shaniera Akram shares her experience of working in debut film

Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram is all set to to make her big screen debut.

She recently uploaded a post from behind the scenes of her first and upcoming film, Money Back Guaranteeand shared her experience of working with debut director Faisal Qureshi.

“A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience,” she wrote.

She then hinted at the film she had been working on along with thanking its director, “Do you think I should get a money back guarantee? What an amazing experience working with the great Faisal Qureshi, and such an awesome cast!”

Money Back Guaranteehouses a star- studded cast including Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Haq, Mani, Wasim Akram and many more notable names of the industry.

The film is slated for a 2020 release and we can’t wait to see Shaneira on the big screen.

