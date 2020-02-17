Shaniera Akram shares her experience of working in debut film
Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram is all set to to make her big screen debut.
She recently uploaded a post from behind the scenes of her first and upcoming film, Money Back Guaranteeand shared her experience of working with debut director Faisal Qureshi.
A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience. Do you think I should get a money back guarantee???? What an amazing experience working with the great @faisalqureshi_official and such an awesome cast, it was lots and lots of fun!
Money Back Guaranteehouses a star- studded cast including Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Haq, Mani, Wasim Akram and many more notable names of the industry.
The film is slated for a 2020 release and we can’t wait to see Shaneira on the big screen.
