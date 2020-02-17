Riz Ahmed to debut play about his 'toxic breakup' with UK

12:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
12:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2020

Riz Ahmed to debut play about his 'toxic breakup' with UK
Riz Ahmed’s upcoming theatreshow is ready to get a world premiere in a one-off event presented by Manchester International Festival.

The Long Goodbye will see the actor and musician merge rap music with theatre and will be a “close-up look at the breakup of a toxic relationship with the country you call home”.

It also showcases a narrative element and has been described as “bracing and emotional”.

Ahmed said the show “takes us on a journey through our past to the current crossroads we face as a multicultural society”.

The artistic director and chief executive of MIF, John McGrath, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Riz Ahmed to premiere his new show [The Long Goodbye] in Manchester. Riz is an extraordinary and fearless artist and an increasingly important commentator and activist.”

Roz Ahmed will perform it for three nights at Manchester’s former railway station Mayfield.

