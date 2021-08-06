Atif Aslam gears up for television debut
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Atif Aslam gears up for television debut
Share

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam is gearing up to step into the realm of television after hoisting the flag of success in the world of music.

From pop music to singing in foreign languages, the bonafide pop star is a talent powerhouse.

Adored for the unique style of belting his voice, fans are always on the lookout for his new songs but now it seems they will be awaiting his TV debut too.

The news of the 37-year-old singer's TV debut was disclosed on the popular Galaxy Lollywood's web show What's the 411! by hosts Momin Ali Munshi and Iman Ali Munshi.

The hosts revealed that Atif Aslam is all set for his debut on the small screen. Further, Momin added that the popular drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar's rumoured sequel might star the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner.

However, no official statement from the singer or the production team of the drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar.

Previously, Atif Aslam made his silver screen debut with the highly popular film ‘Bol’ which was directed by maestro Shoaib Mansoor.

Earlier, Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video ‘Rafta Rafta’  was released and the Eid treat was loved by the duo's massive fan following.

‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's ... 04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ has been released and needless to say, the Eid treat ...

More From This Category
Supermodel Mehreen Syed celebrates birthday in ...
04:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new dance video ...
03:15 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan sets internet ablaze with killer dance ...
02:21 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Hania Aamir wins hearts with latest Instagram post
01:54 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Kashmir will never be a part of India, says ...
09:59 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with ...
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Supermodel Mehreen Syed celebrates birthday in Greece
04:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr