Supermodel Mehreen Syed celebrates birthday in Greece
Ramp queen Mehreen Syed has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.
The 39-year-old supermodel has many jewels to her crown but the most prominent one has to be Mehreen being the first Pakistani model to appear on the cover of Alamra.
Celebrating her birthday in style, the stylish celebration was top-notch as Syed vacationed in Greece with her close friends and family.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Mehreen shared gorgeous pictures from her birthday bash leaving her fan following swooning.
"A beautiful night with beautiful friends and a lovely surprise. Humbled by the love and awed by the fireworks," she captioned.
Syed is amongst Pakistan’s top supermodels, businesswomen, L’Oreal Spokesperson, CEO of International Fashion academy and Lux Style Model of The Year.
Mehreen tied the knot with Ahmed Humayun Sheikh back in 2013 and the couple has a daughter and a son.
