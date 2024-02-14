Anoushay Abbasi talks body image and inner strength

Anoushay Abbasi, a talented Pakistani actress, embodies resilience. Despite her bold fashion statement, the actor is considered a true fashion inspiration for many as she gained immense love and recognition from the audience over the years.
Hailed from a family brimming with artistic prowess, she started young, transforming from child star to versatile leading lady. But her journey wasn't paved with roses.
Abbasi opened up about a constant struggle with body shaming, facing cruel taunts for being overweight as a child and later, for losing weight. The cycle perpetuated even online, leaving her bewildered by ever-shifting standards.
Refusing to be defined by negativity, Abbasi asserted her autonomy. "I do what I like," she declared, emphasizing that her choices, including her physical transformation, were personal and empowering.
Abbasi shared a heartwarming anecdote about mistaking identity with fans. Despite being mistaken for another actress, she handled the situation with grace, prioritizing kindness over awkwardness.
Abbasi's story transcends the silver screen. It's a testament to inner strength, self-acceptance, and the power to rise above external pressures. In a world obsessed with appearance, she stands tall, reminding us that true beauty lies in embracing ourselves, flaws and all.
She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial Mere Anganai Main. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.