Election 2024: Biden joins TikTok despite security concerns

Web Desk
08:12 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Election 2024: Biden joins TikTok despite security concerns
Source: File Photo

Despite the White House's restriction on federal agencies using TikTok, US President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has joined the platform.

The platform, controlled by the tech giant Chinese company ByteDance, debuted his first video on Sunday during the NFL Super Bowl.

The video had 356,000 likes and 3.4 million views by Monday morning, and the @bidenhq account had more than 30,000 followers.

The US government is investigating ByteDance for possible national security issues, and some politicians have called for a complete ban due to worries that the Chinese government may get user data or utilise it for propaganda.

Last year, the Biden administration ordered government agencies to remove TikTok from federal government-owned phones and devices.

TikTok has maintained that it would not share US user data with the Chinese government and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

