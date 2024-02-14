Is Babar Azam getting married?

Babar Azam, the former Pakistani cricket captain, found himself once again at the centre of marriage rumours during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy unveiling ceremony. The event sparked a playful exchange between him, his teammates, and media personalities, leaving fans curious and headlines buzzing.
Television presenter Zainab Abbas playfully queried Azam about his marriage, setting the stage for a fun, albeit ambiguous, banter. Teammate Mohammad Rizwan then upped the ante, directly asking Azam about his wedding date. Azam's cryptic response, "I will tell you alone," fueled further speculation.
Amidst the frenzy, media personalities drew parallels to actress Hania Aamir, with whom Azam has been linked in rumours before. However, Aamir herself maintains there's no truth to the speculation.
The conversation took a humorous turn when Abbas, pointing to another cricketer, Salman Naseer, jokingly asked if Azam's "sister-in-law" would be from Karachi. While Naseer playfully agreed, Azam's silence left the question unanswered.
Despite the lighthearted exchange, the media scrutiny and public interest in Azam's personal life remain undeniable. While the ceremony offered no definitive answers, it certainly stirred the pot, leaving fans and media alike eagerly awaiting the next clue in the "Babar Azam marriage mystery."
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.