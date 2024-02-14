Search

ad
Lifestyle

Is Babar Azam getting married?

Web Desk
08:06 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Is Babar Azam getting married?
Source: Babar Azam (Instagram)

Babar Azam, the former Pakistani cricket captain, found himself once again at the centre of marriage rumours during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy unveiling ceremony. The event sparked a playful exchange between him, his teammates, and media personalities, leaving fans curious and headlines buzzing.

Television presenter Zainab Abbas playfully queried Azam about his marriage, setting the stage for a fun, albeit ambiguous, banter. Teammate Mohammad Rizwan then upped the ante, directly asking Azam about his wedding date. Azam's cryptic response, "I will tell you alone," fueled further speculation.

Amidst the frenzy, media personalities drew parallels to actress Hania Aamir, with whom Azam has been linked in rumours before. However, Aamir herself maintains there's no truth to the speculation.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Abbas, pointing to another cricketer, Salman Naseer, jokingly asked if Azam's "sister-in-law" would be from Karachi. While Naseer playfully agreed, Azam's silence left the question unanswered.

Despite the lighthearted exchange, the media scrutiny and public interest in Azam's personal life remain undeniable. While the ceremony offered no definitive answers, it certainly stirred the pot, leaving fans and media alike eagerly awaiting the next clue in the "Babar Azam marriage mystery."

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:06 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Is Babar Azam getting married?

06:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi talks body image and inner strength

04:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Bollywood legend Dharmendra showers love on Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan

04:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar breaks silence on the Meesha Shafi controversy

03:57 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day

03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, ...

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

Advertisement

Latest

09:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Honda CG 125 2024 model latest price in Pakistan February 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: