Is Babar Azam getting married?

Babar Azam, the former Pakistani cricket captain, found himself once again at the centre of marriage rumours during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy unveiling ceremony. The event sparked a playful exchange between him, his teammates, and media personalities, leaving fans curious and headlines buzzing.

Television presenter Zainab Abbas playfully queried Azam about his marriage, setting the stage for a fun, albeit ambiguous, banter. Teammate Mohammad Rizwan then upped the ante, directly asking Azam about his wedding date. Azam's cryptic response, "I will tell you alone," fueled further speculation.

Amidst the frenzy, media personalities drew parallels to actress Hania Aamir, with whom Azam has been linked in rumours before. However, Aamir herself maintains there's no truth to the speculation.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Abbas, pointing to another cricketer, Salman Naseer, jokingly asked if Azam's "sister-in-law" would be from Karachi. While Naseer playfully agreed, Azam's silence left the question unanswered.

Despite the lighthearted exchange, the media scrutiny and public interest in Azam's personal life remain undeniable. While the ceremony offered no definitive answers, it certainly stirred the pot, leaving fans and media alike eagerly awaiting the next clue in the "Babar Azam marriage mystery."