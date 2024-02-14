Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his top position in latest ODI rankings shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The right-hand batsman stands at the top position with 824 points followed by Indian trio – Shubman Gill (801), Virat Kohli (768) and Rohit Sharman (746).

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka jumped five places to 15th overall following his unbeaten 97 in the second match of the series, Pathum Nissanka improved 10 spots to 18th after his double century in the series opener, while Sadeera Samarawickrama climbed six rungs to 41st due to a stylish half-century.

There is little to no change at the top of the Test rankings, with Kane Williamson increasing his lead at the top of the list for batters after a pair of centuries in the first Test against South Africa and India quick Jasprit Bumrah still at the head of proceedings for bowlers.

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson did make some ground on Bumrah following six wickets for the match in that Mount Maunganui contest with the Proteas, with the right-armer jumping six places to eighth overall in an impressive performance.

Jamieson also moves up two places to 13th on the list for Test all-rounders after a contribution of 8* with the bat against South Africa, with India's Ravindra Jadeja still leading the way comprehensively in that category.