Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his top position in latest ODI rankings shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.
The right-hand batsman stands at the top position with 824 points followed by Indian trio – Shubman Gill (801), Virat Kohli (768) and Rohit Sharman (746).
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka jumped five places to 15th overall following his unbeaten 97 in the second match of the series, Pathum Nissanka improved 10 spots to 18th after his double century in the series opener, while Sadeera Samarawickrama climbed six rungs to 41st due to a stylish half-century.
There is little to no change at the top of the Test rankings, with Kane Williamson increasing his lead at the top of the list for batters after a pair of centuries in the first Test against South Africa and India quick Jasprit Bumrah still at the head of proceedings for bowlers.
Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson did make some ground on Bumrah following six wickets for the match in that Mount Maunganui contest with the Proteas, with the right-armer jumping six places to eighth overall in an impressive performance.
Jamieson also moves up two places to 13th on the list for Test all-rounders after a contribution of 8* with the bat against South Africa, with India's Ravindra Jadeja still leading the way comprehensively in that category.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.