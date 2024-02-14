Search

ad
Sports

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

04:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his top position in latest ODI rankings shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. 

The right-hand batsman stands at the top position with 824 points followed by Indian trio – Shubman Gill (801), Virat Kohli (768) and Rohit Sharman (746).

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka jumped five places to 15th overall following his unbeaten 97 in the second match of the series, Pathum Nissanka improved 10 spots to 18th after his double century in the series opener, while Sadeera Samarawickrama climbed six rungs to 41st due to a stylish half-century.

There is little to no change at the top of the Test rankings, with Kane Williamson increasing his lead at the top of the list for batters after a pair of centuries in the first Test against South Africa and India quick Jasprit Bumrah still at the head of proceedings for bowlers.  

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson did make some ground on Bumrah following six wickets for the match in that Mount Maunganui contest with the Proteas, with the right-armer jumping six places to eighth overall in an impressive performance.

Jamieson also moves up two places to 13th on the list for Test all-rounders after a contribution of 8* with the bat against South Africa, with India's Ravindra Jadeja still leading the way comprehensively in that category.

Indian fans root for Babar Azam and Team Pakistan during World Cup 2023

Facebook Comments

Sports

05:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Security plan finalised as PSL 9 set to begin this week

04:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

11:02 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

05:26 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions

12:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 trophy unveiled in Lahore

06:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australian legend Michael Clarke joins PSL 2024 commentary panel

Sports

02:01 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PSL9 trophy unveiling ceremony all set for tomorrow

04:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife

09:34 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australia stun India to lift U19 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

06:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Future Fest announces Pakistan's biggest shopping expo on the last 10 days of Ramadan

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: