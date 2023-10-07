Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Web Desk
10:29 AM | 7 Oct, 2023
South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Cricket World Cup 2023 action continues in India, with South Africa and Sri Lanka facing each other today to kick start their campaign at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

South Africa and Sri Lanka are entering today's game without several key pacers as Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala are not available and for Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and top pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka are not part of squad.

As Nortje will miss today’s game, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee will try their luck to give a tough time to opponents.

For the island nation, spin duo Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will remain under pressure.

Today’s match between the two sides would be interesting as the Lankans would like to recover from the 2023 Asia Cup final defeat and subpar performances in the warm-up games for the main cricket event.

In two warm-up matches, Sri Lanka faced losses in both games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. South Africa also lost their warm-up game against New Zealand.

In the past, both sides have faced each other 80 times in this format, and Proteas bagged 45 matches and Sri Lanka aced 33.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s stadium will help spinners, and both teams will look to bowl first under current circumstances.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming  

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

South Africa vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

South Africa vs Sri Lanka  World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

South Africa to face Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023 action today

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Kusal-Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:16 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

South Africa to face Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023 action today

09:55 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

FIFA World Cup 2030 to be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal

08:22 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Umpiring blunder leads to 5-ball over during Pakistan ...

02:06 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Where to watch ad-free streaming of ICC World Cup 2023 in Pakistan?

04:16 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Saud Shakeel achieves ODI milestone in World Cup 2023

10:41 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

ODI World Cup 2023 : Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming details

Advertisement

Latest

10:49 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update

Horoscope

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 7 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: