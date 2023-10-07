South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Cricket World Cup 2023 action continues in India, with South Africa and Sri Lanka facing each other today to kick start their campaign at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.
South Africa and Sri Lanka are entering today's game without several key pacers as Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala are not available and for Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and top pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka are not part of squad.
As Nortje will miss today’s game, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee will try their luck to give a tough time to opponents.
For the island nation, spin duo Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will remain under pressure.
Today’s match between the two sides would be interesting as the Lankans would like to recover from the 2023 Asia Cup final defeat and subpar performances in the warm-up games for the main cricket event.
In two warm-up matches, Sri Lanka faced losses in both games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. South Africa also lost their warm-up game against New Zealand.
In the past, both sides have faced each other 80 times in this format, and Proteas bagged 45 matches and Sri Lanka aced 33.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s stadium will help spinners, and both teams will look to bowl first under current circumstances.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka: Kusal-Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.