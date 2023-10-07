BANvAFG: Bangladesh opt to field first against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 fixture

DHARAMSALA – Bangladesh won toss, and decided to field first against Afghanistan in third match of the mega event at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association [HPCA] Stadium.

In doubleheader day, the first match will be played between the Afghanistan team and Bangladesh. Bangladesh, despite the controversial start, hoped to put these off-field controversies behind and eye to clinch today's game against Afghanistan.

In past, Bangladesh and Afghanistan come up against each other in 15 matches, with Bangladesh leading with nine matches. Afghanistan however secured victory on last two games.

Bangladesh are on high note as they previously outclassed Afghanistan, and South Africa in World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman