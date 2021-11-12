Babar Azam’s father has a message for nation after Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup
09:44 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Babar Azam's father has a message for nation after Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup
LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s father has issued a statement in support of the national cricket team after Australia knocked out it in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Azam Siddique said the journey of the Pakistani team in T20 World Cup came to an end, adding that the players tried hard to win the match.

“I can assure you that the real journey has now started, as Pakistan has gotten the proper team ahead of big cricket clashes. After a year, there is Australia world cup,” he said.

Siddiqui appealed to the nation that the team did not lose the one-sided match as they fought till the end.

“The team needs your courage and love, encourage the children like a brave nation,” he said.

He hoped that Pakistan would win the big world cup.

