GB elects top council to coordinate with federal government

GILGIT — Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Friday elected six members to a council, which coordinates between the administrative territory and Pakistan’s federal authorities.

GB is Pakistan’s only land link to China and is at the heart of the $65 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure development plan.

In Friday’s elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Hashmatullah, Shabi-ul-Hassan, Ahmed Ali, Abdul Rehman and Ayub Shah, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-backed (PML-N) Iqbal Naseer won the required five votes from members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly through a show of hand.

“All 33 members of the GB Assembly participated in the voting process,” said Rahim Gul, the returning officer. “No vote was rejected.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan is expected to announce the officials results over the next two days.

Gilgit-Baltistan will soon become 5th province of ... 01:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2020 Gilgit – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced granting the provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan ...

“Pakistan’s officially recognized provinces don’t have such councils since they operate within the country’s constitution and have representation in the National Assembly and Senate,” says Advocate Nazir Ahmed, deputy speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. “That’s not the case with Gilgit-Baltistan since the region doesn’t fall within Pakistan’s constitutional domain.”

Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares ... 06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020 All eyes remain on upcoming polls in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), an administrative territory of Pakistan, as the Himalayan ...

Established in 2009 through the Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, the council was created to run the affairs of the region.

In 2018, the self-governance order was replaced by Gilgit-Baltistan Order, shifting all powers exercised by the council to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

'Hello DC' – Top officer in Gilgit-Baltistan ... 07:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021 GILGIT – The Diamer deputy commissioner recently engaged in a verbal spat with a social media user and the ...

“It (the council) used to have legislative, administrative and financial powers before the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018,” Ahmed said. “Now, it only has an advisory role.”