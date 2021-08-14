'Hello DC' – Top officer in Gilgit-Baltistan trolled for telling Twitter user to 'mind language'
GILGIT – The Diamer deputy commissioner recently engaged in a verbal spat with a social media user and the argument triggered a trolling campaign against the official on Twitter.
The argument started when a Twitter user approached Diamer DC Saad Bin Asad, urging him to restrict the KP law enforcers to their jurisdiction.
The Twitter user who goes by the name Hafiz Ullah Chilasi shared a picture with a patrol vehicle of KP Police and wrote: "Hello DC, will you stop the interference of KPK police in Gilgit Baltistan."
The informal greeting irked the ‘honorable’ DC as he didn’t like being addressed as ‘Hello DC’. “What is Hello DC? If you are educated, you will know better. Now stop this nonsense and let us work,” he wrote.
Soon after the tweet of the top officer of Diamer – which is a district in the country’s northernmost province – went viral, social media users started a trolling campaign against the officer that resulted in deactivation of his account.
Apparently, Saad first made his account private and later deleted the account but the screenshots of the hilarious event surfaced on social media and garnered a series of rib-tickling memes.
Check some of the public reactions:
Now please come out of the colonial mind set and start behaving like a real civil servant.— Awais IQbal Shah (@awaisiqbal_shah) August 13, 2021
You’re not the master of public rather you’re the servant of public.
Mind it. #HelloDC #HelloDCDiamer pic.twitter.com/JZxyqmqtlK
