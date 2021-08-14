Zahir Jaffer’s gardener arrested in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested another suspect, identified as Jan Muhammad, for his alleged involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam in the federal capital on July 20.

Jan worked as a gardener at the house of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer and fled to his village in Mansehra after the murder.

He was presented in the court of Judge Shahzad Khan and the deputy magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand. The suspect will be presented in court again on August 28.

Zahir Jaffer and his parents are already in Adiala Jail for Noor Mukadam’s murder.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions of the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

Noor (27), the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered inside a house in Islamabad’s F-7/4 Sector on July 20.

Investigation officer Abdul Sattar says CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows the gatekeeper closed the gate when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to flee the house. Her body was brought to the hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem examination was done the next morning at around 9am, says Abdul Sattar. He said, according to the post-mortem report, the murder took place at around 7pm on July 20.